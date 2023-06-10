The prioritisation of grades has long been a contentious topic in the field of education, with many arguing that such an approach can often obscure more meaningful indicators of academic success. It is true that assessments based solely on academic performance fail to capture more nuanced aspects of students’ abilities, such as critical thinking and problem-solving skills. Conflating an individual’s worth with their grades can also have detrimental effects on their mental health, leading to a host of stress-related conditions.

Furthermore, employing grade prioritization can perpetuate an environment that prizes achievement over learning, a truly dangerous proposition. The process of learning is not about simply attaining high marks on a test or report card; it is about developing a lifelong love of learning, and the skills necessary to thrive in the constantly-evolving modern world. Any pedagogical approach that fails to recognize this fundamental truth is doomed to fall short in the long run.

Prioritizing grades is a misguided approach to education that fails to capture the full spectrum of what it means to be a successful learner. We must focus on cultivating skills rather than just grades and should not allow our obsession with marks to obscure the true goal of education: to develop well-rounded, curious individuals capable of adapting to and thriving in a rapidly changing world.

SOHAIL JAMALI,

Karachi.