Promotion Granted to 1022 Policemen

LAHORE - The promotion board of the Lahore police, held under the chair of Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, at his office on Friday ap­proved promotion cas­es of 1022 police offi­cials to the next grades.

The meeting was at­tended by SSP (Admn) Capt (r) Mustansar Feroz, SSP (Ops) Sohaib Ashraf, and SSP (In­vestigations) Anoosh Masood Chaudhry.

A total of 169 As­sistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) have been pro­moted to the rank of Sub-Inspectors, 453 Head Constables have been promoted to the rank of ASIs, and 400 Constables have been promoted to the rank of Head Constables. Nota­bly, 25 female police of­ficers were among the beneficiaries.