Promotion Granted to 1022 Policemen

LAHORE - The promotion board of the Lahore police, held under the chair of Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, at his office on Friday approved promotion cases of 1022 police officials to the next grades.
The meeting was attended by SSP (Admn) Capt (r) Mustansar Feroz, SSP (Ops) Sohaib Ashraf, and SSP (Investigations) Anoosh Masood Chaudhry.
A total of 169 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) have been promoted to the rank of Sub-Inspectors, 453 Head Constables have been promoted to the rank of ASIs, and 400 Constables have been promoted to the rank of Head Constables. Notably, 25 female police officers were among the beneficiaries.