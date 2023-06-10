Saturday, June 10, 2023
PSJF restored to safeguard rights of sports journalists   

OUR STAFF REPORT
June 10, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - The Pakistan Sports Journalists Federation (PSJF) has been reinstated to champion the rights of sports journalists and advocate for their interests at all levels. M Iqbal Harper (INI, Weekly Tasawwar), M Babar (Nawa-i-Waqt Digital), and Abdul Qayyum (Daily Ausaf) have been appointed as the president, secretary, and finance secretary, respectively, for a four-year term from 2023 to 2026. In the upcoming weeks, officials and bodies for Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Balochistan will be announced in phases. The PSJF will also initiate a nationwide membership campaign starting from June 15, as declared by the newly-appointed President Iqbal Harper. 

