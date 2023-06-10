Punjab govt starts identification process of 1,163 miscreants involved in May 9 mayhem, CM told

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meet­ing at the CM Office in which legal action being taken against the mis­creants involved in the May 9 inci­dent was reviewed.

Progress on the prosecution against miscreants was reviewed during the meeting and the partici­pants were informed that the data­base of 1163 more miscreants in­volved in the May 9 incidents had been found and their identification process had been started in a sci­entific manner. The caretaker CM, while ordering early arrest of the ab­sconding miscreants, said such per­sons should be presented before a court of law at the earliest.

The CM asserted that the miscre­ants would be followed till the ar­rest of last miscreant, adding that no leniency would be shown to any­one. The miscreants and those incit­ing them would not be spared under any circumstances, he said adding that prosecution would be proceed­ed in a more effective manner.

He directed the police and the prosecution to prosecute the cases with more coordination. No inno­cent should be arrested and no cul­prit or miscreant should go scot free. The Inspector General of Police gave a briefing about arrest of miscre­ants, investigation and progress be­ing made into the cases. Provincial Minister Amir Mir, IG Police, Addi­tional Chief Secretary, Additional IG Special Branch, CCPO Lahore, Sec­retary Law, Secretary Prosecution, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Secretary Information, Additional IG CTD, IG Prisons and concerned officials attended the meeting.

Chief Secretary, Commissioners of Multan, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sar­godha and RPOs participated the meeting via video link.