Quetta’s Azam tops in PGF Qualifying Golf School 2023

LAHORE-The Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) Qualifying School 2023 concluded with a flourish, as Muhammad Azam from Quetta claimed the prestigious top position.

Over the course of four days of competitive golf, 55 golf professionals earned the PGF Playing Pro Card Qualifier, marking a significant achievement. The tournament began at Rawalpindi Golf Course on June 6 and 7, followed by the third and final fourth round on June 8 and 9 at Margalla Greens Golf Course.

The event, managed and conducted by the PGF Team led by Brig (Retd) Sajid Akram as the Tournament Director, Omar Zia as the Chief Referee, and renowned golf professionals such as Shabbir Iqbal and Shahid Javed Khan serving as the Vigilance Squad, showcased the talents of 234 skilled golf players aspiring for professional careers.

Maintaining an unbeatable performance, Azam secured the top spot with an admirable and impressive score throughout the championship. His rounds consisted of a gross 68 in the first round, followed by 71, 70, and a final round of 70, resulting in a four-round aggregate of 279, six under par. Azam’s remarkable achievement positions him as a strong contender for the upcoming Open Golf Championships in 2023-24.

Rehan Haider Abbasi of Islamabad emerged as the runner-up, delivering a commendable performance with scores of 70, 73, 70, and 67 and a total score of 280, five under par, narrowly losing to Azam by just one stroke. M Safdar from Gujranwala finished third, M Sohail from Rawalpindi fourth, Asad Khan from PAF fifth, Shahbaz Masih from KGC sixth, Shakir Khokher from DHA seventh, Suleman Akhter from Gymkhana eighth, M Afzal from Okara ninth, Kamran Shafiq from Gymkhana tenth and Zohaib Asif from DHA eleventh.

The participants Suleman Akhter, M Afzal, Kamran Shafiq, Zohaib Asif, and Bilal Khan from Ibex, Sargodha, were all tied at a score of 293. In total, 55 participants secured the PGF Pro Card, a testament to the excellent display of golfing skills throughout the tournament.