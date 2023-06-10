Rs1.074tr earmarked for subsidies

ISLAMABAD - The federal govern­ment has allocated Rs1.074 trillion for the subsidies for the next fiscal year to protect the people from the highest ever inflation rate in the country.

The federal govern­ment has reduced the amount for subsidies by 2.6 percent to Rs1.074 trillion in the budget for next fiscal year from re­vised Rs1.103 trillion of the outgoing finan­cial year. Initially, for the fiscal year 2022-23, the government had allocated Rs664 billion for sub­sidy, which was later revised to Rs1.103 trillion. The government has allocated subsidies to protect people from the higher inflation rate, which is esti­mated at 21 percent in the next fiscal year.

The major portion of the subsidies would be giv­en to the power sector. The government has allocat­ed Rs579 billion to WAPDA/PEPCO for FY 2023-24 as compared to revised Rs677 billion of the outgo­ing year. In the power sector, the government has earmarked Rs310 billion for Independent Pow­er Producers (IPPs), Rs25 billion for WAPDA/PEP­CO receivable — merged districts of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa (FATA subsidy), Rs150 billion for inter Disco tariff differential, Rs55 billion for tariff dif­ferential to AJK (electricity revenue shortfall), Rs25 billion for deficit grant for AJK against electricity revenue shortfall and Rs14 billion FATA subsidy ar­rears. The documents showed that the government has allocated Rs315 billion subsidy for KESC.

The government has enhanced the subsidy amount for petroleum to Rs53.6 billion for the year 2023-24 from revised Rs102 billion of the on­going fiscal year. The breakup showed that it has earmarked Rs12.6 billion for PSO, APL liabilities and others, Rs30 billion for domestic consumers through SNGPL and Rs11 billion for PDC on MO­GAS (petrol) payable to OMC.