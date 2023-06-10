Saturday, June 10, 2023
Rs1b allocated for health insurance of media workers, journalists

APP
June 10, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -    Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Sohail Ali Khan on Friday vowed to resolve is­sues faced by the media work­ers on priority basis. Address­ing a dinner reception held in honour of the newly-elected office-bearers of the All Paki­stan Newspaper Employees Confederation (APNEC) and senior officers of the ministry, he said minimum wage for a worker was being increased in the budget for the next fi­nancial year. Terming the media a strong pillar of state, he said its independence in Pakistan was being acknowl­edged at international level. He said the government had allocated Rs one billion for the health insurance of media workers and journalists in the budget for fiscal year 2023-24. Internal Publicity Wing Director General Manzoor Ali Memon, Associated Press of Pakistan Managing Direc­tor Muhammad Asim Khichi, Principal Information Officer Mobashir Hassan, Joint Sec­retary Arshad Munir, Deputy Director General Ms. Tahira Saeeda, Director Media Sha­hab Khan and Director Press Malik Muqarab attended the reception. Newly-elected AP­NEC Chairman Muhammad Siddique Ansar thanked the guests and gave them a de­tailed briefing regarding the issues being faced by the me­dia. The newly elected office bearers from Islamabad and Rawalpindi Kaleem Shamim, Syed Mujtaba Rizwan, Azhar Sultan, Shiraz Khan, Abid Chaudhry, Raja Javed Khan, Baqir Bhatti and Mohammad Wasif, RIUJ President Shakeel Ahmed, Syed Ikram Bukhari and Imran Ashraf also attend­ed the dinner.

