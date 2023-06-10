Rs246b allocated for internal security

ISLAMABAD - The federal government on Friday earmarked an amount of Rs 246 billion for the internal security, border management and law and order related non-development and development expenditures under the head of Ministry of Interior in the Finance Bill 2023-24.
There is an increase of 20 percent in the overall security related expenditures of the federal government for the fiscal 2023-24 as compared with the corresponding financial year. In the last budget, the government had allocated an amount of Rs 205 billion for law and order related non-development and development expenditures. The non-development budget of the Ministry of Interior has also been increased by 20 percent, for the next fiscal year that will start from July 1, from Rs 196 billion to Rs 236 billion. The non-development budget of the interior ministry includes expenditures of Interior Division, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Combined Civil Armed Forces (CAF)—Frontier Constabulary, Frontier Corps, Pakistan Coastal Guards, Pakistan Rangers (Sindh and Punjab), and Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts — and National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA).