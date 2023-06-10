Saturday, June 10, 2023
Rs246b allocated for internal security

Imran Mukhtar
June 10, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   The federal government on Friday earmarked an amount of Rs 246 billion for the internal securi­ty, border management and law and order re­lated non-development and development expen­ditures under the head of Ministry of Interior in the Finance Bill 2023-24.

There is an increase of 20 percent in the overall security related expenditures of the federal government for the fiscal 2023-24 as com­pared with the correspond­ing financial year. In the last budget, the government had allocated an amount of Rs 205 billion for law and order related non-development and development expen­ditures. The non-develop­ment budget of the Minis­try of Interior has also been increased by 20 percent, for the next fiscal year that will start from July 1, from Rs 196 billion to Rs 236 bil­lion. The non-development budget of the interior min­istry includes expenditures of Interior Division, Islam­abad Capital Territory (ICT), Combined Civil Armed Forc­es (CAF)—Frontier Constab­ulary, Frontier Corps, Paki­stan Coastal Guards, Pakistan Rangers (Sindh and Punjab), and Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts — and National Counter Terror­ism Authority (NACTA).

Imran Mukhtar

