Rs8.850b record allocation for agriculture sector to help ensure food security: Shahzad Ali Malik

LAHORE - Punjab Rice Research and Development Board Chairman Shahzad Ali Malik Friday lauded the government for pre­senting a balanced, and pro-farmers bud­get despite financial crisis in country.

Commenting on the budget 2023-24, presented by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in the National Assem­bly on Friday, he said that up to 35 percent raise in the salaries of the government employees in the current situation was a good decision, which would provide relief to a big part of the population.

He said that the government allocated Rs 8.850 billion for the Ministry of Na­tional Food Security and Research in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2023-24 for different projects relating to agriculture and livestock sec­tors’ development in the country. Under PSDP 2023-24, an amount of Rs. 8.599 billion would be spent on the comple­tion of 21 ongoing developmental proj­ects, whereas Rs. 250 billion was allo­cated for three new schemes during the current financial year to achieve sus­tainable agriculture growth.

The government has allocated Rs. 2,800 million for a national pro­gramme for the improvement of wa­tercourses phase-II, and Rs. 900 mil­lion for the national programme for enhancing the commend area in Ba­rani areas of Pakistan and Rs. 700 mil­lion for the promotion of olive cultiva­tion on a commercial scale.

Shahzad Ali Malik also said that rice and maize helped Pakistan to achieve local demand, export earnings and im­port substitution. Malik reiterated that solution of the current situation lies in the agro-based economy and we need to focus on it seriously.