Rs8.850b record allocation for agriculture sector to help ensure food security: Shahzad Ali Malik

LAHORE - Punjab Rice Research and Development Board Chairman Shahzad Ali Malik Friday lauded the government for presenting a balanced, and pro-farmers budget despite financial crisis in country.
Commenting on the budget 2023-24, presented by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in the National Assembly on Friday, he said that up to 35 percent raise in the salaries of the government employees in the current situation was a good decision, which would provide relief to a big part of the population.
He said that the government allocated Rs 8.850 billion for the Ministry of National Food Security and Research in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2023-24 for different projects relating to agriculture and livestock sectors’ development in the country. Under PSDP 2023-24, an amount of Rs. 8.599 billion would be spent on the completion of 21 ongoing developmental projects, whereas Rs. 250 billion was allocated for three new schemes during the current financial year to achieve sustainable agriculture growth.
The government has allocated Rs. 2,800 million for a national programme for the improvement of watercourses phase-II, and Rs. 900 million for the national programme for enhancing the commend area in Barani areas of Pakistan and Rs. 700 million for the promotion of olive cultivation on a commercial scale.
Shahzad Ali Malik also said that rice and maize helped Pakistan to achieve local demand, export earnings and import substitution. Malik reiterated that solution of the current situation lies in the agro-based economy and we need to focus on it seriously.