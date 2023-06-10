Saturday, June 10, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Rupee sheds 13 paisas vs dollar  

Rupee sheds 13 paisas vs dollar  
APP
June 10, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD- Pakistani rupee on Friday weakened by 13 paisas against the US Dollar (USD) in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs 286.93 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 286.80. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market stood at Rs 302 and Rs 305 respectively. The price of the Euro went up by Rs1.26 to close at Rs 308.88 against the last day’s closing of Rs 307.62, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs 2.05, whereas an increase of Rs 2.25 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 359.98 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs 357.73. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 04 and 03 paisas to close at Rs 78.12 and Rs 76.50 respectively.

Tags:

APP

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1686290138.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023