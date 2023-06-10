SCCI stresses urgent budgetary provisions for relief to businesses, industries

Peshawar - The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) strongly criticized the federal government’s annual budget for the financial year 2023-24, deeming it disappointing and lacking in growth-oriented policies.

Acting president of the SCCI, Ijaz Khan Afridi, expressed his discontent with the government’s failure to provide relief to the business community amidst the current economic downturn. In a press conference following the budget presentation by Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, Afridi described the budget as a mere manipulation of words, filled with miscalculated figures and devoid of any substantial relief for the business sector.

He further lamented that the SCCI’s proposals were ignored in the budget. Former presidents of the SCCI, Zahidullah Shinwari, Malik Niaz Ahmad, Riaz Arshad, Faiz Muhammad Faizi, Hasnain Khurshid, Sherbaz Bilour, along with the president of the Industrialists’ Association Peshawar, Malik Imran, and other leaders from the trading, importing, and exporting communities were present at the press conference.

Afridi emphasized the crucial role played by the business community in the country’s economic development through tax contributions. He stressed the urgent need for providing relief to businesses and industries to revive the national economy, expressing disappointment that the government had not taken any such measures to address the difficulties faced by the business community. Afridi also noted that although the government had taken some steps in the budget to address the issues in the merged tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, they were insufficient to alleviate the hardships experienced in those regions.

Responding to questions from the media, Afridi highlighted the government’s ambitious tax collection target, which aimed to increase tax revenue from Rs7200 billion to Rs9200 billion for the next fiscal year.

He criticized the government for burdening the business community and the general public with additional taxes instead of providing relief. Afridi further stated that the budget failed to incorporate the proposals put forth by the SCCI for the fiscal year 2023-24.

Afridi acknowledged the economic crisis faced by Pakistan, describing it as historic and in dire need of a special financial relief package for the business community. However, he condemned the government’s decision to impose further tax burdens on businesses and individuals in the budget, considering it highly unacceptable. He argued that the tax collection target and initiatives outlined in the budget demonstrated that the government was succumbing to the demands of foreign financial lenders, burdening the country with more debt.

“We completely reject the federal budget for the upcoming financial year,” Afridi declared, expressing disappointment with the presentation of such a poor budget in the prevailing economic scenario. He maintained that the business community had always played a crucial role in bringing economic stability to the country, yet the government repeatedly let them down.