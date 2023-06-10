Saturday, June 10, 2023
Sikh yatrees from India participate in jor mela

OUR STAFF REPORT
June 10, 2023
Hassanabdal-Sikh pilgrims from India are participating in Jor Mela, here on Friday.  Around 172 Sikh pilgrims went to worship at Baba Wali Qandhari to perform religious rituals. The police force was present along with the buses for security. 

Talking to APP, the Sikh pilgrims said that the government of Pakistan had made the best arrangements in that regard and also the maintenance of holy places was appreciable. 

The Sikh pilgrims said, “The Wi-Fi system inside Gurdwara Panja Sahib is very important so that they can visit their holy places, their loved ones and also know their well-being.” It is worth mentioning here that the couple from India would leave Gurdwara Panja Sahib tomorrow after participating in the three-day festivities of the fair.

