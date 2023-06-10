Saturday, June 10, 2023
Six junior clerks of Revenue department promoted  

STAFF REPORT
June 10, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - Six junior clerks of Department of Revenue Naushehro Feroze District were promoted to senior clerks on Friday. They received their promotion orders from Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Muhammad Abbas Baloch through Departmental Promotion Committee.

Congratulating the promoted staff, the commissioner said that they should discharge their duties with dedication and honestly.

Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch and Additional Commissioner Fayyaz Hussain Rahujo awarded the promotion orders to Nazir Ahmed Bhurt, Hakim Ali Gopang, Qurban Ali Wagan, Muhammad Jurial Rajpar, Khair Muhammad Soomro and Wazir Ahmed Sahito.

 

 

STAFF REPORT

