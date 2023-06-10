Saturday, June 10, 2023
Three street criminals held, motorcycle, pistols recovered

OUR STAFF REPORT
June 10, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence based operation in Baldia Town arrested three alleged accused involved in street crimes and recovered a snatched motorcycle, two pistols along with ammunition and mobile phones from them.

The Rangers spokesman said the arrested were identified as Noor Muhammad (gang leader), Hammad Ahmed and Muhammad Asad. 

They confessed committing more than 200 robberies in Baldia Town, Orangi Town and SITE Area during which they snatched 18 motorcycles, over 300 mobile phones and cash Rs. 1.5 million. They also confessed tempering the IMEI numbers of snatched mobile phones. 

On May 19, this year, the arrested accused shot injured a citizen over robbery resistance and looted cash Rs. 0.25 million and two cell phones from him. FIRs were also registered against them in Madina Colony and Pirabad police stations. Raids were being carried out to apprehend their other accomplices.

Arrested accused along with recovered arms, ammunition and a motorcycle were handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

OUR STAFF REPORT

