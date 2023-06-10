Saturday, June 10, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Two die in separate road accidents  

STAFF REPORT
June 10, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - At least two persons were killed in two separate road accidents caused by over-speeding in various parts of Karachi on late Thursday night. According to details, the first accident occurred near Babar Kanta in Murtaza Chowrangi area of Landhi where a speeding dumper hit a motorcycle, killing one person on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead body to hospital. According to police, the deceased has been identified as Zohaib. Police have also arrested the driver of the dumper.

The second accident occurred at the Super Highway near Punjab Bus Stand where a speeding vehicle crushed a pedestrian to death. Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead body to hospital. The identity of the deceased is not yet known.

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1686290138.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023