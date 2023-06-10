Saturday, June 10, 2023
UHS declares BDS final result

OUR STAFF REPORT
June 10, 2023
LAHORE   -   The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has de­clared the result of the BDS final professional annual examinations 2022 for dental colleges of Punjab. According to the notification issued on Friday, as many as 848 candidates from 17 den­tal colleges appeared in the exam, out of which 671 passed and 169 failed. Thus, the success rate was 79.88 percent. 

All three positions were bagged by girls. Mehak Bilal of de’Montmorency College of Dentistry La­hore got first position with 703/800 marks; Aye­sha Khalid of Punjab Medical College Faisalabad got second position with 689 marks and Mahnoor Shaharyar of Lahore Medical and Dental College Lahore secured third position with 688 marks. Supplementary exams will start on July 18. The results can be viewed on the UHS website.

