UK immigration limits complicate Nigeria migration dreams

Lagos-When 28-year-old Deborah Okunawo left Nigeria for the United Kingdom (UK) on a study visa last year, going with her husband made settling down easier.

Nigeria’s erratic academic calendar, characterized by frequent and protracted university strikes, economic woes and rising insecurity forced Okunawo and thousands of others to “japa” - a word in the Yoruba language that means “to flee.”

“Migrating to a new country can bring up different challenges like cultural shocks and loneliness,” Okunawo, a postgraduate student at the University of Lincoln in eastern England, told AFP.

“Having my best person around me gives me a shoulder to lean on.” Her husband Tosin is also able to work and earn a living to support the family. But Nigerians who hope to emulate them have suddenly seen their plans clouded.

With the UK government keen to crack down on net migration which has risen to record levels, restrictions have been introduced from next year, including on family members accompanying foreign students for non-research postgraduate courses. “We have seen an unprecedented rise in the number of student dependents being brought into the country with visas,” British Home Secretary Suella Braverman said last month.

The government in London made no specific mention of Nigerian students but numbers travelling to the UK for postgraduate studies along with family members have skyrocketed in recent years.

Nigerian nationals studying in the UK grew from 6,798 in 2017 to 59,053 as of December 2022, according to the UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS).

As those numbers grew, so did the number of dependents: in 2019 there were 1,586 but last year there were 60,923.

“By nationality, Nigeria saw a large increase in the proportion of sponsored study-related visas granted to dependants, from 19 percent in 2019 to 51 percent in 2022,” said the ONS in February.