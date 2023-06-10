UoL bag Pink Games archery title 

LAHORE - The competitions of the First Pink Games 2023 were continued here at different venues of Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Thursday night. In Pink Games archery event, University of Lahore (UoL) got first position with 642 points out of 1080 points while Punjab University secured second position with 354/1080 points followed by UVAS. University of Management and Technology (UMT) and Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) finished 4th and 5th respectively in the archery event. LCWU and UoL reached the final of Pink Games basketball event at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Friday. LCWU defeated Kinnaird College 62-48 in the first semifinal while UoL edged out PU 33-30 in the second semifinal clash.

Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail congratulated the University of Lahore (UoL) team for winning Pink Games archery title. He appreciated the game skills of top teams of archery event.