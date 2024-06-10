Monday, June 10, 2024
100 camels to be sacrificed on Eidul-Azha at Governor House

Our Staff Reporter
June 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -   The Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Sunday said that 100 camels would be sacrificed on Eidul-Azha at the Governor House.

He stated this while talking to Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, who called on him at the Governor House.

They discussed the role of Ulema in national unity, formation of welfare state and other issues. It was agreed that an Interfaith Harmony Conference would be held in August at the Governor’s House.

Later, Chairman Ruet-i-Hilal Committee along with Sindh Governor visited IT marquee of the Governor House.

Our Staff Reporter

