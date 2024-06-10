11 arrested; drugs, weapons recovered

SARGODHA - Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested 11 criminals across the district and recovered narcotics, illegal weapons and other valuables from their possession. Police said that teams raided various localities and held Inaam, Wasim, Rashid, Imran, Kamran, Suleman, Tahir, Kaleem, Wajahat, Nouman and Khaleel, besides recovering 2.6 kg hashish,1.3 kg heroin, 345 liter liquor,12 pistols, 4 guns, 235 bullets, and valuables worth of millions of rupees from them. An investigation is underway.

Train passengers demand cut in fares

Passengers on Sunday demanded that authorities take action against overcharging in the Mianwali Express train. They staged a demonstration near the Sargodha Railway Station here on Sunday. A passenger, Azhar Hussain, who travels from Sargodha to Lahore twice a month, stated that despite a reduction in the prices of petroleum products several times, the management of Mianwali Express had not reduced the fares. He also said that as Eid ul Azha neared, authorities should take stern action regarding extra fares. He maintained that the fare for a common AC bus from Sargodha to Lahore was around Rs800 to Rs1000, while the fare for the same trip on the Mianwali Express train was Rs1470.