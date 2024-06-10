Monday, June 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

6 candidates approved to run for Iran’s presidency, conservatives hold edge

6 candidates approved to run for Iran’s presidency, conservatives hold edge
Anadolu
11:34 AM | June 10, 2024
International

Iran’s top vetting body has approved six candidates for the upcoming presidential election slated for June 28. 

Among those whose candidacies have been approved by the Guardian Council are former Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili, two high-profile conservative political figures.

Others in the race include former lawmaker Masoud Pezeshkian, former minister Mostafa Pourmohamadi, Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani, and former lawmaker Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi.

The candidacy of former vice president Eshaq Jahangiri, who was expected to be the top reformist contender, was rejected by the election supervisory body.

Ali Larijani, a former Parliament Speaker believed to have the backing of the reformist camp, also failed to make the cut.

Both Jahangiri and Larijani had been disqualified by the 12-member council in the 2021 presidential election when Abdolnasser Hemmati was the lone reformist challenger to Ebrahim Raisi.

Ukraine claims it hit Russia’s ‘most modern’ fighter jet for 1st time

Hemmati, who was again in the running this year, also had his candidacy rejected.

The candidacy of former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was also rejected by the Guardian Council.

Speculation is rife that Ghalibaf, who was re-elected as a parliament speaker late last month, will be the main conservative figure after the presidential debates, as he enjoys strong support from lawmakers.

Among reformists, Pezeshkian is likely to be the main contender.

The snap presidential vote is scheduled for June 28 following the death of President Raisi in a helicopter crash on May 19 in northwestern Iran.

Qualified candidates will now have two weeks to campaign before the voting.

Tags:

Anadolu

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1717994099.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024