Acting CS visits jail to check facilities for prisoners

PESHAWAR - Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Home and Tribal Affairs Muhammad Abid Majeed visited District Jail Abbottabad on Sunday to assess its activities and facilities.

Accompanied by Hamid ur Rehman, Additional IG Prisons, the ACS interacted with the inmates and observed the skill development program. The visit began with a comprehensive briefing by Superintendent Jail, Muhammad Hamid Azam, who provided detailed insights into the functioning of the jail and its various activities through a concise presentation.

The ACS and AIG prisons toured different sectors of the jail, including the factory, where they appreciated the non-woven bags facility. Recognizing areas for improvement, the ACS directed the provision of a logo-making machine to enhance the efficiency of the bag production system.

Personal interactions took place with inmates working in the factory, during which both dignitaries expressed satisfaction with the inmates’ engagement and the quality of work being produced. They also visited the newly established video link facility, recognizing its importance in enhancing communication and connectivity for inmates.

Special attention was given to the innovative approach of rehabilitation through art, with the dignitaries expressing satisfaction with the initiatives in this regard. They particularly praised the innovative idea of complaint redressal through an intercom system directly connecting the complainant to the superintendent.

The visit concluded with ACS Abid Majeed leaving positive remarks in the visitor’s book, commending the efforts and dedication of the team at District Jail Abbottabad.