The Sessions Court on Monday sent AJK poet to jail on judicial remand.

During the proceedings, Farhad was presented before the court by police upon the completion of his remand.

An incomplete challan was also submitted to the court.

The court ordered that Farhad be transferred to jail on judicial remand.

It also directed that he should be produced again in court on June 24.

Following the court orders, the arrested poet was transferred to Rara Jail.