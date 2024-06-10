Angelina Jolie wins latest round in custody battle against Brad Pitt

LOS ANGELES - Angelina Jolie appeared to have gained the upper hand as her children make a telling gesture of distancing themselves from their father, Brad Pitt. While Pitt, 60, has had legal victories in the past, the latest development suggests Jolie has won this round. According to Page Six, some of the Jolie-Pitt children have dropped their father’s surname, a move that is seen as a significant indication of their allegiance in the family drama. A source close to Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star claimed, “It’s extremely upsetting. She has used the kids as a weapon against Brad … she has separated them from him.” “There is a whole pattern: Any time he has a win in court, she hits back with something to do with the kids,” the insider further shared. The couple’s relationship has become more strained ever since their 2016 breakup as a result of a long custody battle. A few weeks ago, Tony Webb, the family’s former security guard, said in court records that the Maleficent actress had encouraged her children to abandon their father and forgo visiting him. Pitt had previously secured a 5-50 custody agreement, which he later overturned in 2021. Additionally, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter, has asked to have Pitt removed from her surname along with her brothers.