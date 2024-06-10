Monday, June 10, 2024
Asad Umar shifted to private hospital due to back pain

Asad Umar shifted to private hospital due to back pain
Agencies
June 10, 2024
KARACHI    -   Former federal minister Asad Umar was shifted to a private hospital on Sunday due to back pain.  Due to sudden health problem, Rescue 1122 ambulance was called to shift him to hospital.  Asad Umar praised the Sindh Rescue 1122 ambulance service terming it a blessing for the people of the metropolis.  Director General Rescue 1122 said that the Rescue 1122 service of the Sindh government was engaged in serving the people without any discrimination and highly professional and trained staff was hired for the purpose.  DG Rescue 1122 further informed that very soon the scope of Rescue 1122 will be wider across Sindh and more people will be benefited.

Agencies

