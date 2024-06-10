Attack on Danish PM not politically motivated, police say

COPENHAGEN - A street attack on Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, which she says has left her “shaken” but “fine”, is not thought to be politically motivated.

Ms Frederiksen is said to have experienced minor whiplash after a man walked up to her and struck her in Copenhagen’s old town on Friday evening.

A 39-year-old Polish man, who was arrested, appeared at the Court of Frederiksberg for a preliminary hearing on Saturday. He was charged with violence against a person in public service, and denies guilt, local media reported.

The suspect was remanded in custody until 20 June, Copenhagen Police said on X. “At present, it is not our guiding hypothesis that the incident was politically motivated,” the force posted.

According to Danish public broadcaster DR, police believe the alleged attacker was likely under the influence of alcohol and drugs at the time of the arrest. Ms Frederiksen’s office told the AFP news agency she had been taken to a hospital for a check-up after the incident.

Her official schedule for Saturday was cancelled. In a message on Instagram posted at the weekend, she thanked people for the “many, many, many messages of support and encouragement”, she had received, which she called “incredibly moving”. “I am saddened and shaken by the incident yesterday, but otherwise I am fine,” she wrote.

She added she now needed “peace and quiet” and to be with her family. Ms Frederiksen, 46, is leader of Denmark’s Social Democrats, the biggest party in Denmark’s coalition government.

She became prime minister in 2019 after taking over as leader of the centre-left party four years earlier. This made her the youngest prime minister in Danish history. European leaders have denounced the incident, which came two days before Danes head to the polls in the European elections on Sunday. EU chief Charles Michel said on X that he was “outraged”, while French President Emmanuel Macron called it “unacceptable” and wished the Danish PM a “speedy recovery”.