Attempts to disrupt Pakistan-China ties will be foiled: Tarar

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar on Monday said the enemies could not digest the development in Pakistan, as he promised to foil the efforts made by political rivals and external forces.

He also noted that some forces wanted to disrupt Pakistan-China relations and were working on the nefarious agenda of creating a situation where there could not be any peace in the country.

The minister promised to extend complete security to the Chinese nationals living and working in Pakistan while rooting out the menace of terrorism forever.

Referring to his recent visit to China as member of a delegation accompanying Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he said an agreement had been reached on upgradation of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

However, Tarar stressed that political stability was a prerequisite for economic stability, as he criticised those aiming at creating uncertainty in Pakistan.

Tarar told a press conference that no political leader could be bigger than Pakistan with reference to PTI founding chairman Imran Khan, as he questioned the “clean chit” being given through court proceedings.

He said a so-called leader had humiliated Pakistan around the globe, but the things were changing, as Pakistan was a historic juncture leading to development and prosperity.

“All the prisons in Pakistan should be emptied if a clean chit is awarded in 190 million pound mega corruption case, he remarked and also cited the cipher case about which clear evidence is available.

He also defended the Punjab Defamation Act which came into effect on Monday, arguing that the legislation was for everyone.

Tarar wondered if the local TV channels and others could submit apology before courts in other countries, then why the same could not happen in Pakistan.

When asked about the rumours and reports about restricting social media access, the minister quipped that he did see the Great Wall of China but didn’t notice any “firewall”.