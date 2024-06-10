Bushra moves IHC seeking Iddat case verdict suspension

ISLAMABDA - Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s wife Bushra has moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking suspension of her sentence in the Iddat case also known as the “un-Islamic nikah” case. However, the IHC registrar office has raised objections on the petition filed by Bushra seeking suspension of her sentence in the Iddat case and release her on bail. In the application, Bushra contended that her sentence was unsustainable due to weak evidence and contradictions in the prosecution’s case. The petition said Bushra was convicted in a politically motivated case and has been kept in the Adiala Jail where conditions were pathetic. She requested the court to decide the petition in the interest of justice. Objecting to the petition, the IHC registrar’s office reasoned that the petitioner did not challenge any order of the lower court, and an identical matter was already pending before the trial court. The petitioner could not seek similar relief from two different courts, it said. Bushra and her husband had already challenged their conviction in the sessions court, whose decision is awaited. Bushra filed the petition through her lawyer Barrister Salman Safdar which claims that the hearing of her appeal against the conviction remains pending. Lamenting the former first lady’s prolonged incarceration, the petition emphasized on her right to the suspension of sentence. “It is imperative to decide the suspension of sentence of the petitioner [Bushra] as early as possible in the interest of justice,” the petition said. In her plea, Bushra complained of miserable conditions, while being incarcerated in Adiala jail and political victimisation aimed at her and Khan. The petition further mentioned contradictory evidence, coupled with unsustainable pieces of evidence, stressing that it cannot be a basis for a conviction.

“The petitioner is previously non-convict and is ready to furnish surety bonds to the entire satisfaction of this honourable court for her release,” said the petition.