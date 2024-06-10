Captain among seven Pak soldiers martyred in KP blast

Incident took place after security forces’ vehicle hit IED in Lakki Marwat .

ISLAMABAD - Seven Pakistan Army soldiers, including a captain, were martyred were martyred on Sunday as a result of an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion near to the vehicle of security forces in Lakki Marwat district of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, according to the media wing of the military.

The ISPR said that on 9 June 2024, an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded on a vehicle of the security forces in Lakki Marwat district. Resultantly, Captain Muhammad Faraz Ilyas (26), resident of Kasur District along with six other brave sons of the soil; Subedar Major Muhammad Nazir (50), resident of Skardu district; Lance Naik Muhammad Anwar (34), resident of Ghanchi district; Lance Naik Hussain Ali (36), resident of Ghizer district; Sepoy Asad Ullah (33), resident of Multan district; Sepoy Manzoor Hussain (27), resident of Gilgit district; Sepoy Rashid Mehmood (31), resident of Rawalpindi district, made the ultimate sacrifice and embraced martyrdom.

Sanitization of the area was carried out to eliminate any terrorists present in the area as perpetrators of this heinous act will be brought to justice.

The ISPR said that the security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of the brave soldiers further strengthen their resolve. President Asif Ali Zardari has expressed grief over the martyrdom of security forces’ personnel when their vehicle collided with an improvised explosive device in Lakki Marwat.

In a statement, he paid rich tribute to the personnel of the security forces and prayed for higher status in heaven for the departed souls.

Condemning the IED attack on security forces, Asif Ali Zardari said the entire nation is fully committed to eliminate the scourge of terrorism from the country. He said the nation will not forget sacrifices of its brave sons and martyrs. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of seven security forces’ personnel.

In a separate statement, he said that entire nation pays tribute to the law enforcement agencies for giving meritorious sacrifices and services. The Prime Minister said that the entire nation stands with the law enforcement agencies in the war against terrorism. Shehbaz Sharif vowed to continue the war against terrorism till the complete elimination of this menace from the country.

He said that the entire nation saluted the law enforcement agencies for their services and unprecedented sacrifices and stood with the brave Jawans.

The prime minister also resolved to make terrorists accountable.

Last month, two soldiers, including a captain of the Pakistan Army, embraced martyrdom during an intelligence-based operation conducted by the security forces in Peshawar district’s Hassan Khel area.

The operation was launched on the reported presence of terrorists in the area.

It had added that during the operation, the troops effectively engaged with the terrorists and killed five of them while injuring three others.

“However, during an intense exchange of fire, leading his troops from the front, Captain Hussain Jahangir (age: 25 years, resident of Rahim Yar Khan District) along with another brave son of soil, Havildar Shafiq Ullah (age: 36 years, resident of District Karak), having fought gallantly, made the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat,” the ISPR had said.

At least 92 per cent of all fatalities and 86 per cent of attacks, including those related to terrorism and security forces operations, were recorded in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces in the first quarter of 2024.