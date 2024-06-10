Monday, June 10, 2024
CM Gandapur expresses concern over exclusion of KP projects from PSDP

Web Desk
3:08 PM | June 10, 2024
National

 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has written a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif regarding the exclusion of 91 development projects of the province from the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

In the letter, Gandapur stated that the Planning Committee's decision was deeply disappointing, observing that the exclusion of 91 development projects from the PSDP would significantly impact the province.

The CM termed the exclusion of ongoing development projects a violation of the decisions made during meetings of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) as well as the National Economic Council (NEC).

In the letter, Gandapur also mentioned the decision taken during the NEC meeting, where emphasis was placed on prioritising the completion of ongoing projects.

He said that the exclusion of development projects by the federal government would exacerbate the province's deprivation.

