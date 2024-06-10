Monday, June 10, 2024
Court reserves verdict on long march vandalism case

Court reserves verdict on long march vandalism case
Web Desk
11:02 PM | June 10, 2024
National

The District and Session Court of Islamabad has reserved its verdict in the long march vandalism case on the acquittal plea of PTI founder Imran Khan, Sheikh Rashid, Asad Umar and Ali Muhammad Nawaz.

Judicial Magistrate Malik Imran on Monday heard the acquittal plea of suspects nominated in the long march vandalism case.

During the course of hearing, the prosecutor completed the arguments.

Judicial Magistrate Malik Imran will announce the verdict on June 13.

It may be mentioned here that a case was registered against the PTI founder and other leaders at I-9 police station of Islamabad.

Web Desk

National

