CTD releases report on attacks on KP polio teams

APP
June 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR    -  The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Sunday issued a report on the attacks on polio teams wherein a total of 15 attacks on polio teams were reported this year.

There were 4 attacks on polio teams in Bannu, 3 attacks each in Bajaur and Tank while one attack on polio teams was reported each in Khyber, Lakki Marwat, Mardan, North Waziristan and South Waziristan.

During the campaign, 13 police personnel deployed for security were martyred while as many as 36 policemen were injured during the campaign.

There were nine police officials injured while 30 officials were injured overall in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

