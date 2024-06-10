Dacoits snatch motorbike, valuables from journalist

ISLAMABAD - Two armed dacoits snatched motorbike, mobile phone and cash from a journalist in the Peshawar Morr area of Sector I-9.

According to details, Zahid Khan, Assignment Editor of Duniya News, was on his way home after performing his duty at the office last Tuesday. When he reached near Peshawar Morr, two armed dacoits suddenly appeared and forcibly stopped him at gun point. They snatched the mobile phone, Rs4500 and motorbike from him and escaped in the darkness.

A case has been registered in the Police Station I-9 against the culprits.

Despite the passage of five days, the investigating police officials are still unable to trace the whereabouts of dacoits.