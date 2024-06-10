ECP approves PML-N MNAs' request to change election tribunal in Islamabad

The Election Commission of Pakistan bench, led by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, approved the petition to transfer tribunal judge hearing reviews in Islamabad's three constituencies.

The Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leaders had approached the commission to transfer the cases.

The Commission decided to transfer the cases of Anjum Aqeel, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, and Khurram Nawaz to another tribunal. The detailed judgment will be available on the Election Commission's website shortly.



The decision was in response to complaints of rigging filed by opposition candidates against the Muslim League-N candidates who won the three Islamabad seats in the Feb 8 elections.

The decision was reserved last Friday after a three-member panel, headed by the Chief Election Commissioner, completed the hearing.