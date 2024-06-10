Monday, June 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

ECP approves PML-N MNAs' request to change election tribunal in Islamabad

ECP approves PML-N MNAs' request to change election tribunal in Islamabad
Web Desk
10:57 PM | June 10, 2024
National

The Election Commission of Pakistan bench, led by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, approved the petition to transfer tribunal judge hearing reviews in Islamabad's three constituencies.

The Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leaders had approached the commission to transfer the cases.

The Commission decided to transfer the cases of Anjum Aqeel, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, and Khurram Nawaz to another tribunal. The detailed judgment will be available on the Election Commission's website shortly.

The decision was in response to complaints of rigging filed by opposition candidates against the Muslim League-N candidates who won the three Islamabad seats in the Feb 8 elections.

The decision was reserved last Friday after a three-member panel, headed by the Chief Election Commissioner, completed the hearing.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1717994099.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024