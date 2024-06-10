Monday, June 10, 2024
June 10, 2024
Electricity theft is a growing challenge for the government. It is estimated at 8%. A visible reduction in electricity use is due to the growing use of solar panels. Huge liabilities from capacity payments, amounting to Rs31 billion, are passed on to consumers.

Accountability of WAPDA officials, especially lower staff, is essential to weed out corruption. These elements have accumulated significant property and bank balances. Serious efforts are needed to establish good governance in WAPDA and address overbilling by staff in offices. Billing based on the last reading is a cruel action that burdens customers.

SHAKIR H SHAMIM,

Skardu.

