Faisalabad claim Summer Games 2024 kabaddi title

LAHORE - Faisalabad division kabaddi team clinched the Summer Games 2024 kabaddi title after defeating Gujranwala by 47-42 in the final here at Punjab Stadium on Sunday. This victory added to Faisalabad’s impressive performance in the Summer Games 2024, having already secured titles in volleyball and hockey. A total of Rs 2.5 million prize money was distributed among the top-performing teams in the three events held so far. Director General Sports Punjab, Pervez Iqbal, graced the kabaddi final as the chief guest, presenting cash prizes, medals, and trophies to the players and officials. The Faisalabad team received the winners’ trophy and a cheque of Rs 420,000, while Gujranwala team took home the runners-up trophy and a cheque of Rs 210,000. Lauding the event, Pervez Iqbal said: “The main purpose of the Summer Games was to provide exposure to our potential players and identify talented athletes from all parts of the province. The three phases of the Summer Games 2024 have been completed quite successfully.” Praising the performance of all participating teams, DG SBP said: “Several fresh talented players have emerged from the Summer Sports Series. These talented players will be prepared for national competitions through training camps under the supervision of qualified coaches.” Looking ahead, Iqbal announced: “Sports Board Punjab is going to organize Summer Sports Camps for various sports after Eid. Camps for over a dozen sports will be held in Lahore, with additional camps in other divisions of the province.” The final match saw Faisalabad dominate from the start, leading 13-9 at the end of the first quarter. They extended their lead to 24-17 and 35-30 in the subsequent quarters, ultimately securing the title with a final score of 47-42. Standout players for Faisalabad included Hasnain Tayyab, Farooq Raja, and Rana Ghufran, while Sibtain Khan, Rauf Maitla, Naeem Khan, and Sajjad Jhara were prominent for Gujranwala.

Also in attendance were Director Admin M Kaleem, Director Sports Yasmeen Akhtar, Director Youth Affairs Rana Nadeem Anjum, and other notable officials, underscoring the importance of the event within the sports community.