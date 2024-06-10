Hajj 2024: Smart robot service launched to assist pilgrims

A service has been launched in Madinah to assist pilgrims visiting the Prophet’s Mosque.

The robot, a project from the Ministry of Health branch in Madinah province, is positioned in the courtyard next to the Prophet’s Mosque.

The service aims to display and broadcast educational messages, guidance, and health instructions for the safety and awareness of pilgrims in over 96 languages from around the world.

Meanwhile, the volunteer and awareness teams of the Health Ministry branch of Madinah continue their fieldwork with 220 male and female volunteers and over 12 teams working around the clock to serve the guests of Allah.

They provide health and emergency services during the Hajj season at the Prophet’s Mosque and its access roads, Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport, and Haramain Train Station, as well as the mosques of Quba, Khandaq, Sayyid Al-Shuhada, and Miqat Dhul-Hulaifah.

The Pakistan Hajj Mission (PHM) has welcomed 98,500 pilgrims in Madinah and Makkah under both government and private schemes since the start of the month-long pre-Hajj 2024 flight operation on May 9.

“So far, 62,500 pilgrims have arrived via 236 flights under the government scheme, while more than 36,000 have arrived under the private scheme,” Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony spokesman Muhammad Umer Butt said on Friday.

Hajj is a sacred pilgrimage and is one of the fifth pillars of Islam. Each year, millions of Muslims worldwide travel to and perform Hajj in Makkah, modern-day Saudi Arabia.