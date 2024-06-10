Herd of stray dogs scratches minor brother, sister in Karachi

KARACHI - A herd of stray dogs attacked two children and injured them badly in Karachi, reported, locals said on Sunday. The bloodthirsty dogs scratched both the brother and sister who were shifted to Jinnah Hospital late at night in critical condition.

According to hospital administration, one child received 25 stitches on his face due to dog bite. However, both the children have been vaccinated, the hospital administration said.

Meanwhile, a woman was bitten by a stray dog while leaving her house for a walk on Arifwala Road Sahiwal. As a result of dog bite, the woman received severe injuries on her arms. The rescue team shifted the injured woman Sahiwal Teaching Hospital after first aid.