Hyderabad cylinder blast toll rises to 27

HYDERABAD - The death toll in the Hyderabad cylinder blast incident rose to 27 as one more wounded child succumbed to his burns during treatment in a hospital in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The hospital administration confirmed the death of a four-year-old child named Bilal. There are 12 children admitted to the hospitals in Hyderabad and Karachi.

It may be mentioned here that heavy explosions occurred in a gas cylinder shop in Hyderabad last Thursday triggering subsequent blasts in other cylinders. The explosions caused fires in several nearby homes and injured more than 60 people including women and children. The injured were rushed to Civil Hospital Hyderabad, but due to inadequate facilities, 23 severely injured people including children were shifted to Civil Hospital Karachi. 10 of these patients have died, while 13 remain in critical condition in Karachi.

The AMS of Civil Hospital Hyderabad Dr Aftab Phul told the media that 23 severely injured patients were transferred to Karachi, with most of the critically injured being children.

As per the announcement of the Sindh government, heirs of a deceased will get Rs1 million as compensation while the injured will be given half a million rupees each.

Notorious robber killed, his accomplice injured after rival groups clash

Notorious robber killed and another dacoit was injured as two rival groups of criminals clashed in Kacha area of Ghotki on Sunday.

According to details, two groups of dangerous robbers exchanged fire in Kacha area of Obaro and used heavy automated weapons against each other. A notorious robber Yaseem Shar was killed and his accomplice Majeed Shar was injured in cross firing. Getting information of the clash, heavy contingent of police reached the scene after the armed men of clashing groups escaped the scene. The body and injured robber were moved to hospital.