ICMPD opens Migrant Resource Centre in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD - The International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) inaugurated a new Migrant Resource Centre (MRC) here Sunday.

This marks the third MRC established by ICMPD in the country, adding to existing Centers in Islamabad and Lahore. The Peshawar MRC is a collaborative initiative with the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development of Pakistan. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa known for its significant outward migration to Gulf Cooperation Countries, is an essential location for such a facility.

The primary objective of the MRCs is to facilitate safe and regulated migration. They aim to combat trafficking and smuggling through awareness campaigns, provide pre-departure counseling, and support the reintegration of returnees.

Since their inception in 2016, MRCs have engaged millions of people, offering services through a team of more than 14 staff members, including Coordinators. These services include individual support and counseling, community outreach, capacity building, and partnerships.

The significance of MRCs is underscored by Muhammad Tayyab, Director General of the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment, who emphasized their role in helping migrants navigate the complexities of migration, ensuring compliance with immigration and emigration laws, and raising awareness at the community-level to be able to influence the mindset at the pre-migration stage. The new MRC in Peshawar is expected to significantly enhance the support system for migrants from KP, ensuring they are well-informed and protected throughout their migration journey.