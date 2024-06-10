iesco issues list of defaulting government institutions

ISLAMABAD - Timely payment of electricity bills is crucial to ensure uninterrupted power supply and the timely completion of ongoing system upgrade projects. IESCO has issued a list of defaulting government institutions vide letter number 3886-99 dated June 7, 2024.

According to details, Government of AJK Rs54862 million, Ministry of Defence Rs5295 million, CDA 4063 million, CDA (Pak Secretariat) Rs1065 million, CDA (Cabinet Secretariat) Rs116 million, CDA (Chairman Senate) Rs68 million, Cantt Board Chaklala Rs1642 million, Cantt Board Rawalpindi Rs256 million, WASA Rs967 million, Ministry of Railways Rs295 million, Hospitals under Federal Government Rs279 million, Pakistan PWD Rs260 million, Federal Police Rs251 million, TMA Rawal Town Rs190 million, TMA Murree Rs162 million, Ministry of Interior Rs143 million, Punjab Police Rs135 million, Parliament Lodges Rs118 million, Punjab Jail and Convict Settlement Rs116 million, Ministry of Health Rs76 million, PBC Rs75 million, Ministry of Culture and Sports Rs75 million, GM Hydel Rs66 million, Punjab Health and Welfare Department Rs54 million, Chief Commissioner Islamabad Rs51 million, Ministry of Education Rs48 million, TMA Hassan Abdal Rs46 million, FIA Rs32 million, District and Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Rawalpindi Rs28 million, AG Maintenance (DP) Rs28 million, Ministry of Hajj and Auqaf Rs25 million, Health District Government Rawalpindi Rs24 million, Ministry of Environment and URB Rs23 million, Balochistan House Rs23 million, Cantt Board Attock Rs21 million, Islamabad High Court Rs20 million, District Government Rawalpindi Rs19 million, Health District Government Jhelum Rs18 million, TMA Potohar Town Rs18 million, FBR/CBR Rs16 million, District and Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Attock Rs16 million, TMA Jhelum Rs15 million, Director General Special Education Rs14 million, Meteorological Department Rs12 million, Ministry of Local Government Rs12 million, Intelligence Bureau Rs10 million, NHA Rs10 million, and Sindh House Rs10 million are defaulters of IESCO.

IESCO administration has requested the heads of all defaulting government institutions to pay their outstanding electricity bills and to contact the relevant revenue office or the Commercial Directorate at IESCO Headquarters for any query or information.

Total outstanding amount against government institutions as per list Rs71168 million.