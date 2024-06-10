IHC fixes Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi's petitions in illegal marriage case for hearing

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) fixed the petitions of PTI founder and his spouse Bushra Bibi for hearing in illegal marriage case tomorrow.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of IHC will conduct the hearing. The registrar office has earlier raised objections on both the petitions.

Bushra Bibi has pleaded in her petition that high court should take a notice over a pending case with the session court regarding the suspension of her conviction in illegal marriage case.

The PTI founder pleaded in his petition that high court should intervene and direct the District and Sessions Judge Shahrukh Arjumand to announce the reserved verdict in the case.

Bushra Bibi filed the petition through her lawyers, Barrister Salman Safdar and Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry.

Meanwhile, Advocate Salman Akram Raja moved the petition on behalf of .

It is pertinent to note that a civil court sentenced the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi seven years imprisonment on Feb 3 in illegal marriage case.