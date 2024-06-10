Monday, June 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

IHC fixes Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi's petitions in illegal marriage case for hearing

IHC fixes Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi's petitions in illegal marriage case for hearing
Web Desk
11:04 PM | June 10, 2024
National

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) fixed the petitions of PTI founder Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi for hearing in illegal marriage case tomorrow.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of IHC will conduct the hearing. The registrar office has earlier raised objections on both the petitions.

Bushra Bibi has pleaded in her petition that high court should take a notice over a pending case with the session court regarding the suspension of her conviction in illegal marriage case.

The PTI founder pleaded in his petition that high court should intervene and direct the District and Sessions Judge Shahrukh Arjumand to announce the reserved verdict in the case.

Bushra Bibi filed the petition through her lawyers, Barrister Salman Safdar and Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry.

Meanwhile, Advocate Salman Akram Raja moved the petition on behalf of Imran Khan.

PM Shehbaz congratulates Modi on taking oath as prime minister

It is pertinent to note that a civil court sentenced the PTI founder Imran khan and Bushra Bibi seven years imprisonment on Feb 3 in illegal marriage case.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1717994099.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024