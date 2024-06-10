Int’l carpet exhibition will now start from Oct 3: PCMEA

LAHORE - The Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) has changed the date of the 40th International Carpet Exhibition to be held in Pakistan in October this year on the request of buyers from European countries. According to the new decision, the exhibition of handmade carpets will be held from October 3 to 5 instead of October 12 to 14 at a local hotel.

Usman Ashraf, Senior Vice Chairman of the Association, told media here Sunday that after the announcement of the exhibition, they are constantly in touch with the foreign buyers.

“Meanwhile, the majority of buyers from European countries requested a change in the dates of the global exhibition and now the new dates have been announced by consensus, according to which the 40th exhibition of handmade carpets will be held from October 3 to 5 in Lahore,” he said, asserting that foreign buyers and other departments including Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) have also been informed in this regard and preparations are being made keeping in view the new dates.

Usman Ashraf said that in such a situation when Pakistan is in dire need of foreign exchange and the government is also making efforts to promote exports and for the success of the global event, full patronage is needed by the departments concerned.

“We expect the government to provide us with full financial support as per the stipulated regulations to offer the best hospitality package to the foreign buyers on their arrival in Pakistan,” he added.

He said that contacts with foreign buyers to participate in the international exhibition held in Pakistan have yielded very encouraging results and we are hopeful that through this exhibition, Pakistan’s handwoven carpet industry will be able to earn a lot of foreign exchange for the country as a result of export deals which will not only strengthen our industry but also create employment opportunities.