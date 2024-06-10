Italian town sells off homes with prices starting at just over $3

Rome - Dwindling Italian towns have been pulling out all the stops to lure new residents in recent years, with several one-euro home schemes launching across the country. But while some towns have struggled to find buyers for their abandoned buildings, others have been basking in the glory of successful sales. After seeing huge demand for its previous home sell offs in 2019 and 2021, Sicily’s Sambuca di Sicilia is preparing to put a third batch under the hammer, this time with starting prices of 3 euros, or just over $3. “We just want to make it clear that by numbering these batches, more sales will likely follow in coming years,” newly elected mayor Giuseppe Cacioppo tells CNN. “Foreigners are flocking to buy our homes, it’s been a hit so far.” Cacioppo encourages potential buyers who are heading to the region to pay the town a visit and check out the 12 or so homes up for grabs this time. “The timing is perfect,” he says. “Tourists and interested buyers currently traveling to Italy, and those planning a trip in spring and summer can come take a look.” According to Cacioppo, the available homes, located in the old Saracen district, are as “structurally stable as those so far sold” but in need of a restyle. Sambuca made global headlines back in 2019 when CNN announced that it was putting 16 dwellings up for sale for one euro. Two years later, the town offered up a second batch of homes for two euros. The fire-sale, which lured international buyers as far as the Middle East, has helped to revamp the local economy with an influx of 20 million euros (around $21.8 million,) says Cacioppo. This includes turnover from new B&Bs, new shops that have opened in the town and contracts with builders, architects, surveyors, interior designers and notaries. “The two batches of houses, owned by the town hall, revitalized the private real estate sector. People rushing to grab one at auction but didn’t make the final cut bought a cheap house instead. So far, 250 homes have been sold,” says Cacioppo. Sambuca’s triumphant efforts to sell off its empty homes are largely credited to the fact that the local authorities actually own the abandoned dwellings they hope to offload. Other depopulated Italian towns, such as medieval village Patrica, located south of Rome, have attempted to launch similar schemes, but struggled to track down the former owners to gain permission to sell their empty homes.