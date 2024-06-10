Jor Mela celebrations begin

Attock - The celebrations of Jor Mela started here at Gurdwara Siri Punja Sahib Hasanabdal.

Sikh pilgrims from India, other countries and from across the country are participating. On the occassion, Evacuee Trust Property Board has made elaborate arrangements for the Sikh pilgrims including boarding, medical and other facilities free of cost while Attock police have made foolproof security arrangements. More than 700 cops have been deployed while CCTV cameras and walkthrough gates have been installed and a controlroom has also been set up.

DPO Attock Ghayas Gul is supervising the security arrangements. During his visit to the Gurdwara, DPO said providing security cover to the Sikhs was the foremost responsibility of the police and no lenient view will be taken in this context. On the other hand, Sikh pilgrims during their stay at the Gurdwara will recite their holy book, perform other rituals including holy bath and visit the sitting place of Baba Wali Qandahari on the hill top.

Sikh pilgrims who had come from India and other parts of the world while talking to newsmen expressed their full satisfaction over the arrangements made for them. They said the people of Pakistan are loving and caring.