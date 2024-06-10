Kundi challenges CM Gandapur for a debate

PESHAWAR - Tug of war between Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi and Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur continues and former challenges latter for debate. Talking to media persons in Peshawar on Sunday, the Governor KP said that Gandapur could debate with him on any channel of his choice. Faisal Karim Kundi said that the chief minister was talking like this to secure a job. The CM must engage in reasoned discourse, he added.

He said, “I will like to tell the KP chief minister that dancing horses don’t win races.” Why Gandapur’s father was forcibly retired from the army, the governor questioned.

Nevertheless, Kundi once again invited the chief minister to sit together for the progress of the province.

Meanwhile, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday termed the statement of lawyer of KP government in Supreme Court of Pakistan regarding selection of vice chancellors and sending its summary to the Governor KP was totally incorrect and misleading and urged the Chief Justice to take notice of it.

The Governor made it clear that neither the said summary has been received by the governor house nor he stopped it. The Governor has requested Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice of this serious matter, stating that if such erroneous statements are made at the official level in front of the esteemed apex judiciary of the country, then it would be extremely unfortunate for the country, said a statement issued by Governor House here. Addressing as the special guest at the Annual Convocation 2024 of Allama Iqbal Open University in Peshawar, the Governor said that erroneous statement was made by KP government lawyer in the Supreme Court regarding the appointment of vice chancellors claiming that the selection had been finalized and summary was sent to the Governor House for approval. However, the Governor clarified that no such summary had been received, and no approval was granted.

Expressing his deep concerns, the Governor stated that first orders for acting vice chancellors in seven top universities were issued against legal norms and later its summary was sent to the Governor House for approval that was returned back with an objection of being unlawful.

The Governor said that seeing this kind of education system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was a matter of great concern. Despite completion of selection of vice chancellors by academic search committee for 24 universities, he said that the appointments have not been made and a letter was written to CM KP to complete the appointment process quickly to take these universities out of administrative and educational criss. Governor Kundi praised the efforts of Allama Iqbal Open University in providing quality and free education to students including transgenders besides the children of martyrs and soldiers. He emphasized the university’s role in providing quality education to marginalized communities of KP, helping them in poverty allievation and combating illiteracy.

Highlighting the University’s achievements, Governor Faisal Kundi lauded Allama Iqbal Open University for producing over five million graduates in its 50-year educational journey.

He distributed degrees among 250 students during the convocation, including masters, MPhil, graduation degrees and awarded gold medals to 40 outstanding achievers.

He mentioned that although the number of universities in the province has increased, there was still a lack of focus on quality education and research. The provincial government has allocated only Rs3 billion in its budget for 35 universities of KP.

The Governor said that he had written a letter to the Prime Minister and also held a meeting with him to ensure the continuation of financial grants to universities by the Higher Education Commission, for which he was thankful to PM Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif for allocating financial grants for universities across the country including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Governor praised the provision of free education to the children of martyrs and disabled by Allama Iqbal Open University, terming it a significant service which deserves commendation.

He stated that Allama Iqbal Open University, through its unique education system, has become a prestigious national educational institution, providing educational services to individuals across the country by transcending regional and temporal limitations. The University has rendered exemplary services on a large scale to provide education servicez to marginalized ones so that they can fulfill their dreams, he said.

He mentioned that the establishment of 54 regional campuses and model study centers of the university was a testament to the continuous efforts of the faculty and its administration.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Naseer Mahmood, thanked Governor for gracing the convocation and presented a report on the institution’s overall performance.