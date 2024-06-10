LHC seeks response from Punjab government on plea challenging its decision to file cases against Imran Khan

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has sought response from Punjab government on a plea filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan against Punjab Cabinet's decision to file serious cases against the former prime minister.

LHC’s two-member bench headed by Justice Farooq Haider heard the plea challenging Punjab government’s decision to register serious cases against Imran Khan.

The court inquired about the Punjab cabinet’s decision about the matter pertaining to filing serious cases against PTI founder Imran Khan.

Consequently, LHC has adjourned the case hearing until June 12 by seeking response from Punjab government on the matter.

In May, the Punjab Cabinet of Maryam Nawaz had approved a ‘fresh legal action’ (new cases) against PTI founding chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders for their alleged involvement in manufacturing a ‘narrative of hate’ against state institutions, especially the army.

Latif Khosa, a senior counsel, has filed a petition on behalf of the PTI founder, making IGP, interior minister and others parties in the petition.

The petition adopted that Khan was incarcerated in Adiala Jail in various cases and sought an embargo upon the government for approval of registration of new cases against the PTI founder.