LRCA condoles passing of ex-umpire Nadeem Ghouri’s daughter

LAHORE - The Lahore Region Cricket Association (LRCA) has extended its heartfelt condolences on the passing of Maliha Ghouri, daughter of former ICC panel umpire Nadeem Ghouri. LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed, along with executive committee members, manager of cricket operations Abid Hussain, Muhammad Asad Khan, and others, expressed their deep sorrow and sympathy for the bereaved family. In their condolence message, they prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace and for Allah Almighty to grant the family the strength and courage to bear this irreparable loss. Ameen.