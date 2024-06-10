Man dies in road mishap in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR - A man riding his motorcycle has lost his life in a road mishap on canal road here in Bahawalpur. The official sources in the Punjab Emergency Service Department, Rescue 1122 said that they received information about a road mishap that happened on the canal road near Allama Iqbal Open University Bahawalpur campus. “The ambulance of the Rescue 1122 rushed to the scene and shifted the body of a bike rider to hospital,” they said. They further said that the eye witness said that a man riding his bike suddenly fell from his motorcycle on the road and died on the spot. The deceased was identified as 38-year-old Azhar, a resident of Musafirkhana area. Later, the body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after postmortem and legal formalities.