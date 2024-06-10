Monday, June 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Man dies in road mishap in Bahawalpur

Agencies
June 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BAHAWALPUR    -    A man riding his motorcycle has lost his life in a road mishap on canal road here in Bahawalpur. The official sources in the Punjab Emergency Service Department, Rescue 1122 said that they received information about a road mishap that happened on the canal road near Allama Iqbal Open University Bahawalpur campus. “The ambulance of the Rescue 1122 rushed to the scene and shifted the body of a bike rider to hospital,” they said. They further said that the eye witness said that a man riding his bike suddenly fell from his motorcycle on the road and died on the spot. The deceased was identified as 38-year-old Azhar, a resident of Musafirkhana area. Later, the body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after postmortem and legal formalities.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1717914239.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024