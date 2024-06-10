Man kills sister for ‘honour’

SARGODHA - A married woman was killed by his brother for “honour” here at Musa Khan village in the jurisdiction of Sahiwal police station on Sunday. Police said that Muhammad Khan, 34, of Musa Khan village suspected the character of his 19-year-old sister. On the day of the incident, Muhammad Khan shot her dead after complaints from her husband about her character. Rescue 1122 and police reached the spot and shifted the body to hospital.

Old enmity claims two lives

Two people were killed over an old enmity in different incidents during the last 12 hours. A police spokesman said here on Sunday that 22-year-old Bilal was injured by his rival Akram Dogar in firing in Mohallah Hasanpura, Jaranwala Road, and he breathed his last in the hospital. Similarly, rivals also injured a youth, Anwar, and his wife, Ayesha Bibi, at Chak No.436-GB to avenge an old enmity. The couple was shifted to hospital where the man breathed his last while the woman was stated to be in a critical condition. Madina Town and Satiana police have registered cases.

2 dacoits arrested after encounter

The police have claimed to arrest 2 dacoits in an injured condition after an encounter in the area of Chak Jhumra police station. A police spokesman said here on Sunday that the Dolphin Force signaled two suspect motorcycles carrying four people to stop near Paharang Bridge but they accelerated. The Dolphin Force chased them and directed for surrender near Chak No.157-RB Ganna Gojra but they opened fire on them.

The Dolphin Force also returned fire and during the encounter two outlaws received bullet injuries and fell down on the ground while their two accomplices managed to escape.

The police arrested the injured outlaws who were identified as Abbas Mukhtar of Malikpur and Waqar Matloob of Chak No.6-JB.

Accused Abbas was wanted to the police in 15 cases while Waqar was involved in 19 cases of dacoity, robbery, theft, etc. The police recovered two pistols, Rs93,000 in cash and a motorcycle and started an investigation.